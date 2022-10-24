Emma D'Arcy Astrological chart reveals more about their characteristics
Emma D’Arcy is a British personality who became even more popular in 2022 due to their participation in the HBO series House of the Dragon, playing the adult character Rhaenyra Targaryen. The series has been quite successful, mainly for being a prelude to the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones.
Not only because of their character Rhaenyra but also because of their charisma and talent, Emma has attracted attention and attracted a legion of fans. See what Emma's chart has to say about them.
Born on June 27, 1993, Emma is under the zodiac sign of Cancer. In addition to the Sun, Venus is also positioned in the same sign. This gives Emma's personality a touch of affection and sensitivity. Cancer is a Water sign that refers to emotions, so vulnerability, nostalgia, and compassion are important issues in their life. When they love someone, Emma is able to fight dragons for that person! LOL
Venus is also about how we charm others, and with them being positioned in Cancer, one can expect it to be easy for Emma to create deep connections and captivate people in a short time, even if Emma has a need for protection and to feel safe when they're in a relationship. Also, for this reason, the family can be a priority and a pillar of support for Emma, since, in the life of Cancer, the family serves as a refuge and nourishment.
Even with so much sensitivity, Emma has a very strong position in their birth chart, which is Mars in the sign of Taurus. Mars is the star that concerns our strength, perseverance, and motivation, while Taurus is an Earth sign that represents stability, security, and discipline. Therefore, it can be expected that when Emma has a goal, it will certainly be achieved, since this position does not know the meaning of the word “give up”. There may be more exciting days and others more difficult, but no day is wasted and gradually Emma walks towards their personal and professional achievements.
This placement also guarantees a lot of caution, but this is not able to stop Emma from their ambitions, as Mercury is also in the sign of Leo in their birth chart. Mercury concerns the way we communicate, create, and learn. The Leo zodiac sign is a Fire sign that represents creativity, charisma and generosity. That's why, with Mercury in Leo, Emma finds it easy to stand out, think things that had never been thought of and receive a lot of admiration from anyone who consumes their work. It may be that this placement brings a little stubbornness, but by being very generous, over time they will also know how to listen to the opinion of others.
This stubbornness can even be strengthened by their Moon, which is also in the sign of Taurus. But in addition, the Moon, which represents emotions and indicates that Emma values stable relationships, where they feel confident to be who they really are. Being in a relationship, Emma tends to give in and do everything to see her relationship happy and stable. There may be jealousy, but if there is transparency and companionship, the Moon in Taurus can also handle his own possessiveness well.
Seeing Emma's birth chart, how many similarities do they in common with the characteristics of Rhaenyra?
They have some qualities that make them a perfect casting match with the heir to the Iron Throne?
