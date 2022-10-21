Motorists Reminded of Closure on Oriental Covered Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area drivers that the Oriental covered bridge in Susquehanna Township, Juniata County remains closed for repairs. The bridge spans Mahantango Creek, near the village of Oriental. The bridge is 65 feet long and carries an average of 874 vehicles daily.

All traffic should use the official detour that follows Route 3001 (Covered Bridge Road), Route 3016 (Pine Swamp Road), Route 104 and Route 3002 (Oriental Road). Motorists familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.

The bridge suffered damage in a 2021 crash that PennDOT repaired on a temporary basis. Current work will bring permanent repairs to the bridge, but work has been delayed periodically due to supply chain issues and material delivery issues.

Overall work on the repair project includes timber repairs, removal and resetting of stone masonry facing, and miscellaneous construction. Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. of McAlisterville, PA, is the contractor on this $359,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

