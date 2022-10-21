Construction Activities Scheduled Next Week in Philadelphia Region

10/21/2022 King of Prussia PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction activities are scheduled in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 76 between the U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) and the Passyunk Avenue interchanges for line striping;

Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 95 between the Essington Avenue and the Aramingo Avenue interchanges for line striping;

Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road Interchange and the Bucks County line for line striping;

Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-676 between the Broad Street and I-95 interchanges for line striping;

Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, October 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Grays Ferry Avenue between Paschall Avenue and Grove Street for bridge inspection;

Monday, October 24, through Wednesday, October 26, a 24/7 left lane closure is scheduled on the northbound Roosevelt Boulevard inner drive at the Plaza Drive Interchange for inlet repair;

Wednesday, October 26, through Friday, October 28, a 24/7 left lane closure is scheduled on the southbound Roosevelt Boulevard inner drive between Grant Avenue and Welsh Road for inlet repair;

Wednesday, October 26, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 at the Interstate 676 Interchange for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, October 26, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 at the I-676 Interchange for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Henry Avenue between Monastery Avenue and Dupont Street for bridge inspection. Bucks County

Wednesday, October 26, through Friday, November 18, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bethlehem Pike between Route 309 (Sellersville Pike) and Route 152 (State Road) in West Rockhill and Hilltown townships, Bucks County, for milling and paving;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Oxford Valley Road between Edgewood Road and Lanyard Road in Lower Makefield Township for ADA curb installation;



Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Lincoln Highway at the Glen Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough for ADA curb installation;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Lincoln Highway at the Durham Road Intersection in Penndel Borough for ADA curb installation;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Route 513 (Hulmeville Road) at the Route 513 (Bellevue Avenue) in Hulmeville Borough for ADA curb installation;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Route 32 (River Road) and Waterloo Street in New Hope for ADA curb installation;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled Lincoln Highway at the Highland Park Way Intersection in Middletown Township for ADA curb installation;

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Lincoln Highway between Highland Park Way and Woodbourne Road in Middletown Township for ADA curb installation; and

Monday, October 31, though Wednesday, November 30, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Lincoln Highway at the Buckstown Road Intersection in Middletown Township for ADA curb installation. Delaware County Tuesday, October 25, through Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Victory Avenue between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Keystone Avenue in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, for bridge retaining wall repair. Montgomery County

Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving left lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the southbound U.S. 202 and the Valley Forge toll plaza interchanges in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving alternating lane closures are scheduled on Gulph Road between Village Drive and Mall Boulevard in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection; and

Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane shift is scheduled on Gulph Road between Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) and First Avenue in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.


