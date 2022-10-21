Highland Park Bridge Inspection Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection work on the Highland Park Bridge and associated ramps in the City of Pittsburgh and O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, October 24-28 weather permitting.

Crews from the Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct inspection activities on the Highland Park Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge in each direction.

Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 8 (Washington Boulevard/Butler Street) in both directions at the southern end of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, October 24-25 as crews conduct ramp inspection work.

All ramps will remain open during the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

