Legal Talk Network Announces SideBar Podcast with Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick
Legal Talk Network proudly announces its newest syndicated podcast, SideBar, produced and co-hosted by law school deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick.
Jackie and Mitch not only understand the law but are also able to explain it in ways much easier to understand . . . plus they have a great natural chemistry that will draw in the audience.”SANTA BARBARA/MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Talk Network proudly announces its newest syndicated podcast, SideBar, produced and co-hosted by law school deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick. The new program launches on November 5, 2022, and will focus on constitutional and civil rights.
— Laurence Colletti, Executive Producer
“Jackie and I believe that legal education should extend beyond the law school classroom,” says Mitchel Winick, dean of Monterey College of Law.
“Our podcast will provide a platform to discuss fundamental rights that impact our everyday life,” adds Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law in Santa Barbara and Ventura. Laurence Colletti, Executive Producer of Legal Talk Network, said “I am excited about the fit of this show to our current lineup and am looking forward to the ongoing collaborations.” “Our hosts, Jackie and Mitch, not only understand the law but are also able to explain it in ways much easier to understand . . . plus they have a great natural chemistry which will draw the audience in,” says Colletti.
”In order to understand the laws and legal decisions that define our rights, it is important to consider three key elements . . . how did we get here . . . where are we now . . . and where are we going next,” says Gardina. “Constitutional rights do not exist in a vacuum,” agreed Winick. “If we want to understand the context of current legal decisions, it is important to discuss why these laws originally came about and how they have evolved over time, not merely what we might want them to say in today’s world.”
The SideBar podcast is scheduled to publish new episodes on the Legal Talk Network each 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month, starting November 5, 2022.
Initial guests include David Pepper, lawyer, writer, political activist, former elected official, and author of "Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines"; David Noll, lawyer, columnist, law professor, and co-author of "Vigilante Federalism", a discussion of state vs. federal constitutional authority; Buffy Wicks, California Assemblymember, political strategist, and advocate for women’s health rights, children’s rights, housing and homelessness, consumer rights, and gun violence prevention; Charles Geyh, lawyer, law professor, author of "Who Is to Judge? The Perennial Debate Over Whether to Elect or Appoint America’s Judges"; Judge Margaret McKeown, federal judge and author of "Citizen Justice: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas"; Nomi Stolzenberg, lawyer, professor, author of "He Drew a Circle that Shut Me Out: Assimilation, Indoctrination, and the Paradox of a Liberal Education", and expert on how the First Amendment Religion Clauses relate to private religious education; Joel Rogers, lawyer, law professor, author, and founder of strategy centers ALICE (American Legislative and Issue Campaign Exchange) and COWS (Center on Wisconsin Strategy); Orly Lobel, lawyer, law professor, and author of "The Equality Machine: Harnessing Digital Technology for a Brighter More Inclusive Future"; and Dahlia Lithwick, Senior Editor at SLATE and author of "Lady Justice: Women, the Law and the Battle to Save America".
SideBar episodes will be available starting November 5, 2022, on Legal Talk Network, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Overcast, iHeart Radio YouTube, and other podcasting apps.
About the Cohosts:
Jackie Gardina is the Dean of The Colleges of Law with campuses in Santa Barbara and Ventura. Dean Gardina has written extensively about bankruptcy, civil procedure, tribal law, and constitutional issues related to the LGBTQ community. She was involved in the don’t ask don’t tell repeal efforts as well as the effort to secure marriage equality in Vermont. You can find her writings in scholarly journals, the Huffington Post, and the Washington Post.
Mitchel Winick serves as President and Dean of the California nonprofit law school system that includes Monterey College of Law, San Luis Obispo College of Law, Kern County College of Law, and Empire College of Law. An outspoken advocate for greater access to the legal system and the legal profession, he is also the former co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "Wagner & Winick On The Law" and is co-author and editor of three books on law office management and ethics.
Additional program information is available at www.sidebarmedia.org.
For more information contact:
Mitchel L. Winick
mwinick@sidebarmedia.org
Jackie Gardina
jgardina@sidebarmedia.org
Mitchel Winick
SideBar Media
+1 831-241-8999
email us here