Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations Executive Director Receives 2022 City of Phoenix Global Citizen Award

Tina Waddington, Executive Director of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations

Tina is a steward for scaling businesses and connecting talent with jobs that are rewarding for both employers and individuals” — City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Waddington, Executive Director of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR), has been named by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as the recipient of the 2022 Global Citizen Award. Waddington will be honored at The Mayor’s International, Phoenix Sister Cities’ Golden Anniversary celebration on October 22, 2022.

The 2022 Global Citizen Award recognizes Waddington’s commitment to PCFR’s mission of building enduring international connections that foster cooperation and understanding and increasing Arizona’s global prominence. Past recipients include ASU’s President Michael Crow and former Honorary Consul of Canada to Arizona, Glenn Williamson.

“Tina is a steward for scaling businesses and connecting talent with jobs that are rewarding for both employers and individuals,” said Mayor Kate Gallego. “Through her tireless and selfless commitment to the Phoenix community, we enjoy increased international investment and better dialogue in a changing global environment. I am pleased to congratulate Tina on recognition as this year’s Global Citizen.”

Commenting on her award, Waddington says, “Through effective international cooperation and collaboration, we can ensure Phoenix takes its place among the world’s leading global cities. I am honored to accept this award.”

“PCFR is proud of Tina’s dedication to increasing Arizona’s international standing and her steadfast work to increase international connections and bring excellent programs to Phoenix”. It’s a well deserved honor for her to receive the 2022 Global Citizen Award.” said Claire Sechler Merkel, PCFR, President.

About the City of Phoenix Global Citizen Award:

The Global Citizen Award is given annually to an outstanding individual in the Phoenix area who embodies the Phoenix Sister Cities’ ethos of global leadership, diversity, and international understanding.

Phoenix Sister Cities is a citizen diplomacy organization that fosters relationships between the residents of Phoenix and our eleven sister cities around the world to promote friendship, peace and prosperity. More information about the nonprofit can be found at phoenixsistercities.org.

About the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations:

PCFR is a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization with more than 450 members with an international interest in Arizona and beyond. For more than 40 years, PCFR has welcomed a variety of distinguished speakers; U.S. and foreign ambassadors, cabinet ministers, policy-makers, economists, analysts, journalists, authors, renowned educators and heads of state. During the 21-22 season, PCFR hosted over 50 renowned speaker programs, providing our members and community with intriguing and intellectually challenging learning opportunities on international issues. PCFR strives to raise the level of international awareness in both public and private sectors in Arizona because of our belief that unbiased information leads to improved policy making.

Find out more at pcfraz.org.

Inquiries can be made to info@pcfraz.org.