10-21-2022 Powerball At $580 Million for Saturday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Saturday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot run.

Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.