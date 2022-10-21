2022 Homeownership Application Solicitation

This solicitation round is now open. Applications are due by NOON on Jan.19, 2023.

The Department of Commerce is accepting applications for Homeownership projects that plan to seek capital funding in the 2022 competitive funding cycle.

Applications may be submitted for down payment assistance, revolving loan fund (RLF) capitalization grants, self-help projects, short-term production loans, and developer subsidies for long-term or permanent affordable resale restricted programs (such as Community Land Trusts or deed restricted programs), and any other HTF eligible project types.

Please download and read the 2022 Notice of Funding Availability and application materials for complete details.