Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,202 in the last 365 days.

2022 Homeownership Application Solicitation

This solicitation round is now open. Applications are due by NOON on Jan.19, 2023.

The Department of Commerce is accepting applications for Homeownership projects that plan to seek capital funding in the 2022 competitive funding cycle.

Applications may be submitted for down payment assistance, revolving loan fund (RLF) capitalization grants, self-help projects, short-term production loans, and developer subsidies for long-term or permanent affordable resale restricted programs (such as Community Land Trusts or deed restricted programs), and any other HTF eligible project types.

Please download and read the 2022 Notice of Funding Availability and application materials for complete details.

You just read:

2022 Homeownership Application Solicitation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.