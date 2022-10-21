Construction Underway at New Teck Emergency Department – Ushering in a New Era for Royal Inland Hospital

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and Teck Resources Limited TECKTECK ("Teck") are joining today to celebrate the beginning of construction of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH). Teck contributed $2.5 million towards the hospital's new emergency department which will feature the installation of innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment to help protect patients and health care workers.



The Teck Emergency Department ushers in a new era for RIH, with renovations scheduled to be complete in 2026. When finished, the department will offer expanded care and enhanced patient outcomes in one of the busiest emergency/trauma centres in British Columbia's interior region. The facility upgrades will result in reduced wait times for access to treatment for people when they need it most. Teck's donation will also facilitate innovation within the department, including antimicrobial copper surfaces and equipment that reduce the spread of infectious disease.

Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven effective in eliminating up to 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact. When installed in high-touch, high-traffic locations, copper can help reduce the spread of infectious disease. Research has shown that every year patients in Canada contract infections in health-care settings and copper's antimicrobial properties are a proven tool to help minimize this risk.

This donation builds on more than 25 years of support to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation by Teck and its employees at Teck Highland Valley Copper Operations. This contribution is also part of a series of contributions to install antimicrobial copper surfaces in numerous institutions across B.C. such as Thompson Rivers University, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Science World, Vancouver Airport (YVR), Lions Gate Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver General Hospital and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Quotes:

Don Lindsay, Executive Vice Chair, Teck –

"Teck is proud to support better health outcomes at Royal Inland Hospital through our contribution to the new Teck Emergency Department. The installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces will enhance safety for patients, health care workers, and visitors in this new state of the art department."

Matt Parrilla, General Manager, Teck Highland Valley Copper Operations -

"Our employees at Highland Valley Copper Operations value the care that the staff at Royal Inland Hospital provides for the interior of British Columbia. We live and work in this community and are proud that we have supported the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation for more than 25 years."

Dr. Alan Vukusic, Emergency Department Physician and Redevelopment Lead, Royal Inland Hospital -

"We are grateful for partners like Teck whose support ensures that Royal Inland Hospital's Emergency Department is equipped with the latest innovations in infection prevention and designed with improved efficiency, comfort and safety in mind. This new Teck Emergency Department will set the standard of quality care for our region."

Heidi Coleman, CEO, Royal Inland Hospital Foundation –

"Teck's $2.5 million contribution to the new Teck Emergency Department will allow the doctors and the nurses to better serve patients in our region. It is going to transform the way we do medicine in the emergency department. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Teck and Highland Valley Copper for this wonderful gift. They are our friends, our family, and an important part of our community."

Diane Shendruk, Vice President Clinical Operations, Interior Health North

"Interior Health deeply appreciates Teck's generous contribution and partnership on this innovative project that will provide better health care for patients and a modernized workspace for our hard-working, health care teams. This is an exciting time for Royal Inland Hospital and we are thrilled to join with the RIH Foundation today in honouring Teck's support for the growth of this facility."

About Teck's Copper & Health Program

Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has funded numerous initiatives across a range of industries and public facilities to help improve health and safety in high-traffic, high-touch areas through the installation of antimicrobial copper. Teck's Copper & Health program has installed copper surfaces in a number of health-care facilities, including Vancouver General Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital, on public transit in partnership with TransLink and Toronto Transit Commission, in attractions including Science World and Royal Ontario Museum, and in schools through partnerships with BCIT, SFU and UBC. There is no commercial benefit to Teck from the increased use of antimicrobial copper as the amount of metal needed is very small; the goal of the program is to improve health and safety for communities.

For more information about the role of antimicrobial copper, the Copper & Health program, and other examples of copper in action, please visit www.coppersaveslives.com .

About RIH Foundation

Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) Foundation was incorporated in 1983. Its mission is to inspire donors to give and to build a meaningful relationship to support the hospital and the community's health care needs. The Foundation supports this mission through a variety of community fundraising activities, including special events, legacy giving and charitable gifts from individuals, corporations and other charitable funding partners. Located in Kamloops, RIH is the only tertiary acute care hospital in the Thompson Cariboo Shuswap area, providing high-level, specialty medical care. It serves as a catchment area for more than 250,000 British Columbians. RIH is also an important training centre, including nursing students from Thompson Rivers University, pharmacy residents and medical students from the University of British Columbia.

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

