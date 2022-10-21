Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR today announced that it expects to report results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, before the market opens.



On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: 844-200-6205 access code 149412

International Dial-In Number: 929-526-1599 access code 149412

Replay Information

Domestic Dial-In Number: 866-813-9403 access code 524179

International Dial-In Number: 226-828-7578 or 44 204 525 0658 access code 524179

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of the closing of the Healthcare Realty-Healthcare Trust of America merger on July 20, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 30 million square feet nationwide.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290