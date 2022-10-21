Chloé Caroline Releases Single "Saving Space"
SoCal Songstress stays true to her cosmic ethos!
It’s a song that makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs while driving down Pacific Coast Highway”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chloé Caroline releases her new single “Saving Space”. Staying true to her cosmic ethos this emotional power track tugs on the heart strings in a simultaneously bittersweet, yet truly freeing way. It’s a song that makes you want to sing at the top of your lungs while driving down Pacific Coast Highway...like you’re yearning for someone while letting them go at the same time.
— Chloé Caroline
Chloé says, “‘Saving Space’ was originally inspired by my own experience after meeting someone that set the spark and standard for the kind of relationship and love I wanted...but we never got a chance to be together due to COVID. The "what-if" kept me awake at night because I knew I couldn’t allow myself to wait around, I had to release control and live my life but I also wanted to remain hopeful that what I wanted in a relationship really did exist. I could “save space” for that while still moving forward. I put Saving Space on TikTok and Instagram as a rough demo and the amount of people that related to it was incredible....my phone blew up with comments and questions. This song is for every person that knows what it is like to save space for someone or something they can't shake—it's about truly trusting in perfect timing.”
Chloé’s upcoming songs and EP are tied together with a spiritual ethos that’s creating a new “SoCal Sound” that is a feel-good mash up of modern Pop production with authentic instrumentation reflecting her California roots. “I created this project over COVID and it’s a culmination of songs and music that embodies my journey...one of self discovery, love, heartbreak, healing, risk, and reward. I had a spiritual awakening. It opened my eyes to the power of letting go to things I can’t control, manifestation, and the alignment that happened when I truly began following my heart and learning to trust in the unknown.”
After debuting on Apple Music’s “New in Pop” playlist and the official music video on Vevo’s “Incoming Pop”, the first single off her EP “GEMINI” rose to #5 on the Top 40 What’s in Store current chart with almost 1.2 million impressions playing at 18.5k retail locations nationwide. The best is yet to come!
Lindsay Fellows
The Engine360
+1 310-714-3455
lindsay@theengine360.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Saving Space (Official Audio Visualizer)