SoCal Pop Songstress Chloé Caroline Releases “GEMINI” Single

SoCal original and Pop songstress Chloé Caroline channels her affinity for all things Zodiac with her new single “GEMINI” being released on June 17th.
Gemini's have a bad rap for being hot and cold, indecisive, and having two sides to them...yet also being very magnetic. This song pokes fun at that"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoCal Pop Songstress Chloé Caroline
https://youtu.be/nLa2rUDEkCc
SoCal original and Pop songstress Chloé Caroline channels her affinity for all things Zodiac with her new single “GEMINI” being released on June 17th. This summer jam was inspired when she realized a trend of continuously attracting and being attracted to the same zodiac sign...for Chloé, most often Gemini’s – one of the more notorious signs in astrology. “Generally speaking Gemini’s are known to simultaneously make you crazy with their charming and erratic behavior and also madly in love…” says Chloé “… like lightning in a bottle and at any moment explosive. I became fascinated by the traits, commonalities, compatibility etc. between various zodiac signs and I was surprised there wasn’t a song playing on those stereotypes. While of course, not everyone fits them, I was inspired to write from an exaggerated yet partially factual culmination of my own experiences. On a deeper level, “GEMINI” became a song where I finally recognized the toxic traits I kept allowing and red flags I kept ignoring in my life.” says Chloé. “In some ways this song partially kicked off a spiritual awakening for me”.
With its stinging hook “I hate you I love you baby I do” she does not mince words. Chloé has experienced first hand the internal conflict this type of relationship initiates. Chloé continues… “Gemini’s have a bad rap for being hot and cold, indecisive, and having two sides to them...yet also being very magnetic. This song pokes fun at that”, but she’s careful to explain “No zodiac sign is bad, if anything, this song is really just me admitting to myself I had a role in what I was attracting and it led me to want to figure out why. Was it coincidental they were all Gemini’s? Maybe, maybe not. I later found out, my “rising sign” is Gemini too, which has since made the song slightly comical and full circle.”
Recorded in LA, Nashville, and Thailand with producer Jamie Kenney – the single itself has been on its own journey. Chloé ́says that “GEMINI“ is a fun song, especially live because it always gets people to connect and think. They want to see if there are any zodiac trends in who they attract.” Chloé has just returned from a successful run of shows in LA and multiple dates at the Key West Songwriters Festival in Florida, the largest of its kind in the world.
“GEMINI” and its companion music video is being released worldwide through a new partnership with Vydia Distribution and Jonas Entertainment. “I’m excited to be working with a team of amazing people who are so passionate about my music” says Chloé.
Chloé plans on several more singles over summer and into fall for her the release of her full EP.
