Decorated Aviator and Military Expert Col. Jeff Fischer Launches Second Book with Speaking Engagement

Balkan Reprisal Jeff Fischer

‘Balkan Reprisal’ author returns as guest speaker on The Mriya Report

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military expert and author Col. Jeffrey Fischer launched the release of his second book—Balkan Reprisal—as guest speaker on The Mriya Report, a worldwide Twitter channel that is “the only live, 24/7 authority on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” according to Mriya spokesman Tim Sennet.

“We love having Jeff on the channel, and we are honored that he chose our platform to launch his second book, Balkan Reprisal. I’ve personally engaged with him on the channel several times, and he is easily one of the Mriya Report's favorite speakers,” Sennet says in a statement following Fischer’s Oct. 11 speaking engagement. “His depth of technical knowledge across a number of military topics, his ability to explain the complexities of combat to laymen, and his approachable, friendly, and humorous character make it obvious why his books sell so well. We wish him the best of luck with the launch and look forward to welcoming him back to the Report soon.”

Fischer writes in the tradition of literary characters such as Lee Child's Jack Reacher and Robert Ludlum's Jason Bourne. He has been compared to genre-defining author Tom Clancy, and with good reason. Fischer served seven tours as a combat aviator in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans, logging more than 1,800 flying hours, including 400 in combat or combat support. His “stories are uniquely 'as real as it gets' in the fiction world of espionage, military combat operations, diplomacy, and politics,” according to his Amazon review.

The second book to follow combat veteran Dr. Curt Nover’s exploits that take him from the marble halls of the nation’s capital to war-torn hotspots across the globe, Balkan Reprisal was cleared for publication by the Department of Defense prior to release. On the day of Fischer’s speaking engagement with The Mriya Report, the book jumped in Amazon’s overall rankings from 162,692 to 5,581 and from 1,667 in military thrillers to 105.

“Hosts of The Mriya Report have invited Col. Fischer to speak twice now and are delighted with both his appearances,” says Sennet. “Given his professional background and extensive practical experience of warfare, his perspectives are extremely insightful for military analysis. As a diplomat, Col Fischer is able to communicate in a way that informs listeners rather than inflaming passions, and he always builds great rapport with listeners and moderators alike.”

With 33,000 followers, the Mriya Report began broadcasting the day before the Russian invasion. Hosts and guest speakers cover combat operations, European and global security, politics, diplomacy, Russian military capabilities, and more.

The Report is run by a core team of more than 30 volunteers from a range of backgrounds, including military officers, economists and financiers, political experts, and scientists from around the world. Expert guest speakers feature prominently, with regular appearances from Lt. Col. John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare at West Point; Chuck Pfarrer, former squadron leader of Seal Team Six; Peter Doran, longtime security policy researcher; General Pekka Toveri, former Chief of Finnish Military Intelligence; General Mick Ryan, commander of the Australian Defence College; and General Mark Hertling, formerly NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The Mriya Report also aims to amplify Ukrainian voices, with Ukrainians from all walks of life participating as both moderators and guests, including soldiers, diplomats, senior politicians, civil defense personnel, businessmen, and ordinary local and expat civilians.

BIO: Colonel Fischer is a Master Navigator who flew both the Air Force's EC-130H Compass Call and the EA-6B Prowler while on a joint exchange with the US Navy, seeing considerable combat time in both air frames. Fischer has been earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters and a “V” for Combat Valor. Near the end of his career, he was assigned as a Diplomatic Defense Official to US Embassies in Austria and Kosovo. Fischer holds degrees from Indiana University; Air Command and Staff College; and the Eisenhower School, National Defense University. His writing style is greatly influenced by Tom Clancy, Michael Crichton, Dan Brown, and John Grisham, who are some of his favorite authors. Fischer resides in Austria with his wife, Barbara, and son, Tobias.