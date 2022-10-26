Scott Aurich, Coronado's Leading Agent, to be Recognized as One of Sotheby's Worldwide Best

Scott Aurich Coronado Real Estate

Sotheby International Realty invites Scott Aurich to New York to be recognized as one of their top 100 agents.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is recognizing Scott as one of their, "Top 100 Agent and Team Worldwide" and has invited him to their awards gala in New York City.

His well-deserved recognition is attributed to his dedication and pursuit of excellence to his clients, along with his continued success and many contributions to the brand.

With over thirty years of real estate experience ranging from the development of affordable housing to single family subdivisions to custom homes, Scott Aurich has proven himself a leader in the vast world of real estate. Building his reputation for getting the job done starting in 1989, he got his start helping buy and sell real estate in the Coronado California area.

A devoted father and husband and active in his community, Scott has represented buys and sellers and even negotiated with local government. Having earned the respect of his peers, he was voted president of the Coronado Association of Realtors and helps create and maintain excellent working relationships for all the brokers and agents on the island.

As his client, Scott would say to you, “I would like to welcome you to discover "the crown jewel" of Southern California. Coronado is not just a place to live, it's a lifestyle. With a casual and relaxed pace surrounded by San Diego Bay, the Coronado Golf Course and one of the most beautiful beaches on the West Coast, people from all over the world vacation here year round. To be able to own property here and call it home is truly living a dream.”

Scott has been highlighted by some of the most prominent organizations:

*Recognized by REAL TRENDS on behalf of the Wall Street Journal as one of the "The Thousand" top real estate professionals out of over 963,000 real estate agents nationwide.

*Top 250 Agents in Sotheby's International Realty.

*One of the 12 Power Players which is a Consortium of San Diego's Top 1% Real Estate Experts since 1991!

*Circle of Excellence Platinum achievement award from San Diego Association of Realtors

Scott has some of the finest professional affiliations:

*Member of the San Diego Association of Realtors

*Past President, Coronado Association of Realtors

*Past Member, Board of Directors of the Coronado Association of Realtors

*Past Chairman of the Board of SANDICOR (San Diego's regional multiple listing service company)

*Member, National Association of Realtors

*Member, California Apartment Owner's Association

*Member, Coronado Chamber of Commerce

*Member of the Coronado Real Estate Association

His clients can be assured of his dedication and pursuit of excellence in serving their needs.

He can be reached through his website:

https://www.scottaurich.com