Swedish Country Artist and Fitness Guru Miqael Persson Rebrands and Finds Healing with “Walking Medicine”

The chart-topping Swedish singer and songwriter known has Hicks has changed his stage name to miQa.El. His latest single drops on November 11th.

It has been a lot of pain and a lot of decision making, but I decided to put Hicks on the shelf… It feels like I’m starting over with everything in life. Feels very exciting.”
— MiQa.El

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart topping Swedish country music icon Hicks (Miqael Persson) has made his way to international success with quintessential country songs that have received acclaim from listeners and music industry icons both. With more than 160K Spotify streams (over 60 million for songs he wrote!) and several #1 radio chart-toppers to his credit, as well as Gold and Platinum status for his songs at home, Hicks is no more…

Persson is starting a new era in his musical journey by rebranding to new stage name, ‘miQa.El’, while also releasing his lively new single, ‘Walking Medicine’. The song is a milestone for miQa.El, as it signifies his decision to start over in life and create new and meaningful experiences in all areas of life, which includes his music.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2tXDpCNUAoI8JGY1F1B2Nq

“I felt it was time for a change,” says Persson. “It has been a lot of pain and a lot of decision making, but I decided to put Hicks on the shelf…despite all the chart success, awards and attention. It feels like I’m starting over with everything in life. Feels very exciting.”

“Walking Medicine” hits radio on October 24th, with retail to follow on November 11th. A concept music video will drop the same day as the retail release.


ABOUT MIQA.EL:

With major chart success across US, UK and parts of EU, miQa.El is a unique artist with many awards and accolades. As Hicks, he was named Europe’s Best Country Artist at the British CMAs. Additional awards included Best International Country Artist, Best Video, Best Song and many more. In addition to writing notable songs for his own discography, miQa.El has also written songs for many celebrated artists across the globe, including Jimi Jamison (Survivor), Bobby Kimball (Toto), Little River Band, Giant (Dann Huff), W.E.T, Eclipse, Work Of Art, First Signal Grammy Nominee Toby Hitchcock, along with renowned Swedish artists such as Barbados, Magnus Carlsson, Dogge Doggelito, Micke “Syd” Andersson, Pernilla Wahlgren, Brandsta City Släckers and many more.

More details about miQa.El and his new single ‘Walking Medicine’ can be seen at www.facebook.com/TherealmiQa.El.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Swedish Country Artist and Fitness Guru Miqael Persson Rebrands and Finds Healing with “Walking Medicine”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Swedish Country Artist and Fitness Guru Miqael Persson Rebrands and Finds Healing with “Walking Medicine”
John Vento Pays Tribute To Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Promotes Suicide Prevention In Latest Music Video
Richard Lynch Wins Academy Of Western Artists Award For Pure Country Album Of The Year
View All Stories From This Author