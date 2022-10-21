Airriva Takes Top Spot at Fast 50 Awards
Airriva was awarded first place for growth in Columbus's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in the City.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of 50 has never looked so good. From the entire team here at Airriva, we would like to thank the Columbus Business First Fast 50 for being named the Fastest Growing Company in Columbus out of such a talented roster.
From our initial launch in a basement with one singular unit to managing over 500 properties countrywide in just over three years has been nothing short of thrilling. Given what the previous years have brought, through the continued rallying of our communities, we have been able to continue delivering comfortable, cutting-edge next-gen lodging while returning to the communities as well. Through the Caregiver Shelter Fund, Airriva was able to house first responders during quarantine in units for free, providing them a safe, comfortable place to stay and recharge to continue their efforts in combating COVID -19.
While other companies were shutting their doors, Airriva was able to expand and grow through long-term relationships with partners and guests through strategic development that allowed expanded growth after the travel restrictions were lifted. As a result of travel pattern changes in recent years, it’s become ideal for Millennials and Gen Z to travel and stay in a short-term vacation rental rather than a typical hotel. Airriva plans for sustainable growth by implementing trending marketing partnerships, rewarding guests, creating desirable guest experiences, and utilizing cutting-edge technology while expanding our geographical footprint to secondary and tertiary markets that are desirable destinations but not oversaturated.
“Getting to this point hasn’t been about the journey or the destination but the company.” said CEO Josiah Myers. “Leaning into the discomfort day-in and day-out so that our guests are comfortable and live in the moment. Promoting a culture where people can be themselves and focusing on the success of others. That’s what we are about and always will be.” These have been our keys to success and our passion to keep providing 5-star lodging with each and every new property we acquire.
What we believe separates Airriva from others is the culture. We’ve strived to differentiate ourselves from the corporate suit and tie company rather being one that embraces everyone for who they are, and celebrates the wonderful times together, while leaning into the discomfort which not only creates closer bonds with the staff, but moves the business forward in the most positive way.
Given recent events, Airriva is committing to donating 25 percent of all booking fees from now through October 31st to the Florida Disaster Fund to assist Florida’s communities as they respond and recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
From everyone on the Airriva Team, we want to once again thank Columbus Business First Fast 50 for this honor can’t wait to share what is to come.
