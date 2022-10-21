Submit Release
Meet Deborah Worley, the Author of “Scent-Sational Searches”

Find your Fragrance from Deborah’s Fragranista Theory

WRIGHTSVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book “Scent-Sational Searches” is written for the young generations to inspire them on how to shop for fragrances by using the author’s Fragranista Theory. This is for anyone who wants to know more about the fragrance world.

To know how to search for your perfect fragrance? This compelling fragrance book is the answer and it is linked to genetic markers that have already mapped your biological being. The Scent-Sational Searches shares Deborah’s passion for perfume.

Deborah’s book explains how one’s blood type (body chemistry) and personality match one of the four basic fragrance families. She tested correlations among these groups through hundreds of surveys along with application and observation to prove her discovery. The book also includes 100 Fragrance Tips, Brief Bios of my Fave Fragranciers, and Perfume History.

This is a book for people who want to explore different fragrances anywhere in the world. Once you have learned how you fit into the Fragrance Wheel, your search becomes easy, and no more costly mistakes and a lifetime of fun exploring the fragrance world.

Author Deborah Worley's life is made up of "why" questions. Curiosity and years of professional experience in the fragrance industry led her to develop her "Fragranista Theory". It has been a ten-year, ever-changing journey to overcome life&#39;s difficulties and continue to pursue her passion for perfumes. She believes her theory should be taught to the entire fragrance world from the creators to the buyers.

Her goal is to teach others by sharing her theory

To purchase her book from Amazon, you may click the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09JKB8PX4/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0

Deborah’s Website:
https://authordeborahworley.com/

Deborah’s Video
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V6RJoI1bhd2Tk_I3NRKh6Fy0ucfnWiNz/view

You just read:

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


