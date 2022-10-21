Budget revenue forecast 14.3 per cent higher than plan this year

VIETNAM, October 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Budget revenue was forecast to be 14.3 per cent higher than the plan this year but the structure lacked stability as the increase was mainly from land-related revenues.

According to the report presented by Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc to the National Assembly at the meeting on Thursday, budget revenue in the first nine months of this year met 94 per cent of the plan, of which, domestic revenue was equivalent to 88.9 per cent of the plan while the revenue from crude oil and import-export was 11.3 per cent and 8.8 per cent higher than the plan, respectively.

Regarding budget spending, Phớc said that spending in January – September was estimated to meet 60.9 per cent of the plan. The spending for investment and development was equivalent to 48.1 per cent.

For the full year, budget spending was forecast to be 14.1 per cent higher than planned.

The disbursement rate of public investment was expected at 96 per cent.

Việt Nam was expected to run a trade deficit of 4.5 per cent of GDP this year, which was within the National Assembly’s allowed limit, Phớc said.

The Government would strive to increase budget revenue and enhance savings to reduce the level of overspending, he said.

Chairman of the National Assembly Finance and Budget Committee Nguyễn Phú Cường said that the structure of budget revenue still lacked stability as the increase was mainly from land-related revenue.

Local budget revenues were also uneven among provinces and cities, together with problems in the decentralization of revenue sources between the central and local budgets, Cường said.

The disbursement of capital for investment and development remained slow, he added.

Regarding budget revenue estimate for 2023, Cường noted that the world was to continue facing increasing risks, uncertainties, difficulties, and challenges.

The domestic economy was expected to continue the recovery track but inflation, increasing product costs, supply chain risks, weakening global demand, policy adjustments of major economies and major trade partners, as well as natural disasters would create pressure on the implementation of budget revenue and expenditure targets.

The National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee urged the Government to develop the financial and budget plan for 2023-25 period with practicality and feasibility. — VNS