Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 16th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the 400 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:20 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later located.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.