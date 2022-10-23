Computer Coach Technology Training and Patriot Talent Solutions Partner Up to Bring CyberX Summit to the Tampa Bay Area

CyberX Tampa releases speaker Line up. Computer Coach offers job-focused training classes in a live, online format. CyberX Logo - October 25, 2022

CyberX Tampa Bay is Tuesday, October 25, from 5:30 – 8:00 pm. This event is powered by Computer Coach and Patriot Talent Solutions.

In Tampa, we've had a 55% increase in tech jobs from 2021. An event that allows the TPA tech scene to come together, upskill & honor our area's leaders is essential to career success.” — Suzanne Ricci

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, October is Cybersecurity awareness month. This year Computer Coach Technology Training (https://www.ComputerCoach.com) and Patriot Talent Solutions have teamed up to create CyberX Tampa Bay.

CyberX Tampa Bay is an evening dedicated to celebrating the rapidly growing cybersecurity scene in Tampa, cybersecurity continuing education, and peer networking. "Cybersecurity jobs in Tampa Bay are growing rapidly. We have seen a 55% increase in tech jobs from 2021 to 2022. Having an event that allows the Tampa tech scene to come together, upskill and celebrate our area's cyber leaders is essential to career success and career growth," says Suzanne Ricci, Chief Success Officer at Computer Coach Technology Training.

CyberX Tampa Bay is Tuesday, October 25, from 5:30 – 8:00 pm. This year's event is at TheIncLab, 1320 E 9th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605, in Ybor City. The event is free to attend, and all who are in a tech career or consider themselves tech enthusiasts are encouraged to attend.

CyberX Tampa Bay's schedule is about bringing the community together and delivering what is essential for cyber professionals to know in our area right now. From 6:00–6:15 pm, there will be a special honoree who has focused on helping bring attention to the Tampa Cybersecurity scene and has uplifted the community as a whole. From 6:15–6:45 pm, there will be two breakout sessions. One session will include a panel discussion on DE&I in Cybersecurity departments. The second session will focus on what is happening in the Blackhat world. From 7:00-7:45 pm, there will be a keynote panel discussion on the new amendments the State of Florida passed in Florida's Cybersecurity Act which took effect July 1, 2022. Networking will take place before, after, and in between the sessions.

This year's speakers include:

Suzanne Ricci | Chief Success Officer @ Computer Coach, Courtney H. Jackson | Founder & CEO @ Paragon Cyber Solutions, Samantha Ramos | Information Security Risk Manager @ Nextech SystemsHugh Percy | Mgr, Cyber Security Threat Analysis & Operations @ Moffitt, Charlton Trezevant | Senior Application Security Consultant @ GuidePoint Security, Robert Lubin | Security Operations Center Director@ Abacode, Larry Whiteside | CISO @ RegScale, Jason Allen | CTO @ Digital Hands, Kari Schori | CIO @ Office of the Public Defender 6th Judicial Circuit, Rolando Torres | Co-Founder & COO @ Abacode

Computer Coach Technology Training is a Tampa-based technology company that delivers quality, remote, live-online training classes that prepare individuals and corporations with the technology skills they need for various tech and tech-adjacent roles in companies throughout the country.

Patriot Talent Solutions offers technical staffing solutions. Focusing on excellence, since 2014, Patriot has been providing quality solutions to individuals and corporations in Knoxville, TN, and Tampa, FL.