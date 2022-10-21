- Utah's Employment Summary: September 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 21, 2022) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for September 2022 increased an estimated 3.5% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 56,100 jobs since September 2021. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,681,300.

September’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is up one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.1%. Approximately 36,200 Utahns are unemployed. The September national unemployment rate lowered two-tenths of a percent to 3.5%.

“The calendar has moved us into the fall months and the Utah economy continues to produce strong economic numbers” reported Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Job growth remains above the state’s long-term average, and the unemployment rate endures in the historically-low range. Job opportunities remain strong. Given the state’s extremely low unemployment rate and yet above-average job growth, we must conclude that Utah continues to have a large amount of labor in-migration from out of state to support the above-average job growth.”

Utah’s September private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 3.8%, or a 51,900 job increase. Eight of Utah’s ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Trade, Transportation, Utilities (13,600 jobs); Construction (12,600 jobs); Education and Health Services (11,500 jobs); and Leisure & Hospitality (9,900 jobs). One sector, Financial Activities had a job contraction (-2,900 jobs), and Other Services had no employment change across the year.

