PennDOT Issues Late October Update for Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a late October update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of October 24.

On Monday, October 24, two trees will be removed--one between Logan Avenue and Piersol Lane and one between Logan Avenue and West Hamilton Avenue. One tree is dead, and the other is impacting progress on sewer line work. Both trees were previously identified to be removed, with agreement from State College Borough. This work could carry into Tuesday, October 25.

On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, the contractor plans to perform base restoration/base repairs between Railroad Avenue and Westerly Parkway.

Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented. No detours will be used.



One crew will be working between Beaver Avenue and Fairmont Avenue on Atherton Street.



A second crew will be working from West Hamilton Avenue to Westerly Parkway on Atherton Street.



Due to the October 28 Penn State home football game, no work will take place on Friday, October 27. Additionally, all lanes will remain clear through 6:00 A.M. Monday, October 31.



Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour.



Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.



Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

