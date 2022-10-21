Global Re The International Reinsurance Company Is Expecting In 2023 An Increase Of The Turn Over With 25%
EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive research shows that leadership roles can be successfully fulfilled by competitive types. Prof. Joseph Semboja is an acknowledged leader in the field of Development Economics, with extensive research experience in the areas of growth and poverty reduction. He holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Dar es Salaam, MSc. and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. He currently heads a leadership capacity-building organization in the Institute of African Leadership for Sustainable Development (UONGOZI Institute).
Prof. Joseph Semboja was the Board Chairman of NMB Bank Tanzania from 5th November 2012 until was retired in June 2020.
Within the sub-Sahara region, he is widely known for his contribution to institutional development and promoting research and capacity for policy development and implementation. He has an extensive network of individuals and institutions operating in differing environments both nationally and internationally.
Global Re is an international reinsurance Company with a Share Capital of 394,522,372 USD, who has reinsurance treaties with the top 10 world Reinsurers. Since Prof. Joseph Semboja is the Chairman of Global Re, the actuarial services are provided by Le Muhanna & Co Actuaries & Consultants, one of the world-class actuarial firms serving the MENA and East Africa since 1986.
Prof. Semboja laid out some good information on the company's expectations for the next year, with a focus on increasing turnover up to 25%. The objective in the next 5 years is to increase our presence in the African and Asian Markets.
When you seek to leave an important mark in the industry, you must be willing to take action in order to achieve your desired results. It takes true courage and confidence to consistently improve. 'Adjust along the way' is the key to success.
Andrew Anderson
Andrew Anderson
