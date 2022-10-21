Violence Prevention Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 21 - Released on October 21, 2022

October 24 to 28 is Violence Prevention Week in Saskatchewan. This year's theme, 'It Starts With You', invites everyone to help promote change in their homes, families and communities.

This year's proclamation was initiated by Saskatchewan Towards Offering Partnership Solutions (STOPS) to Violence.

"We are happy to partner with STOPS to Violence on this initiative," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We encourage everyone to learn the signs of violence and speak up, as we continue to build a healthy, vibrant Saskatchewan where everyone is valued equally and can live free from violence and abuse."

"We all have a role to play when it comes to preventing violence in our province, which is so well reflected in this year's theme, 'It Starts With You'," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "I commend STOPS to Violence for continuing their hard work and advocacy on this important issue, and encourage everyone to use this week to learn more about how to reduce violence in our homes, workplaces and communities."

"Saskatchewan Violence Prevention Week is held annually to raise awareness and recognize that we all have an active role to play in building safe, welcoming communities," STOPS to Violence Executive Director Tracy Knutson said. "It starts with you, it starts with me, it starts with all of us to learn, to educate and to act in support of building communities free from violence."

Over the past year, the Government of Saskatchewan has taken numerous steps to support survivors of interpersonal violence, including the following:

Partnering with community service providers to expand the Family Intervention Rapid Support Team (FIRST) program, made up of violence outreach teams that provide collaborative, timely services to families experiencing and using violence or display risk factors associated with violence in the Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Carlyle and Nipawin areas.

Expanding the Victim Advocate Case Review project, which provides civilian sexual assault experts access to police sexual assault files to determine challenges and identify opportunities to improve investigation outcomes.

Extending mandatory, early family dispute resolution across the province to increase access to justice services and provide additional supports to families.

Introducing two new Family Law Screening Officers with the Court of King's Bench in Regina and Saskatoon who will help identify and address interpersonal violence affecting families going through separation and divorce proceedings.

Continuing the Seeking Safety from Interpersonal Violence stream of the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit (SHB), available to people leaving interpersonal violence situations to help them find a new place to live independently and safely. More information is available at: www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/housing-and-renting/renting-and-leasing/saskatchewan-housing-benefit/seeking-safety-from-interpersonal-violence-stream.

More information on events being held this week is available at SVPW | Stops (stopstoviolence.com).

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse

Justice and Attorney General

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8959

Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca