The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Orlando Area September 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Orlando Area Unemployment Rate Down 1.6 Percentage Points Over the Year in September 2022

Orlando, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Orlando area’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from 4.3 percent reported in September 2021.The Orlando area added 63,800 new private sector jobs, increasing by 5.4 percent over the year. In September 2022, the Orlando area’s labor force increased by 60,180 over the year in September 2022, an increase of 4.4 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 29,200 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities increasing by,13,300 jobs; and professional and business services increasing by 10,000 jobs. In September 2022, the Orlando metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in leisure and hospitality.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point over the month and a full percentage point lower than the national rate in September 2022. Since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 22 consecutive months. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged for 26 consecutive months.

Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 8,000 jobs, a 0.1 percent increase over the month in September 2022, while the national labor force declined by less than 0.1 percent over the month. Florida’s private sector employment increased by 47,500 from the previous month in September 2022, an increase of 0.6 percent, which is faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.

Over the year, total private sector employment grew by 461,500 jobs (5.8 percent), 1.4 percentage points faster than the national rate of 4.4 percent. Florida employers have added jobs for 29 consecutive months in September 2022, and Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation for 18 consecutive months since April 2021. In September 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 316,000 (+3.0 percent) over the year, faster than the national rate of 2.0 percent by 1.0 percentage point over the same time period.

Data in the month of September continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 464,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide September 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.



