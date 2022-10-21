The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area September 2022 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces West Palm Beach Area Unemployment Rate Decreased to 2.6 Percent Over the Year in September 2022

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach area labor force increased by 4.7 percent (+34,367) over the year in September 2022. The West Palm Beach area’s private sector employment also increased by 5.3 percent (+30,300 jobs) over the year in September 2022. The West Palm Beach area unemployment rate decreased to 2.6 percent in September 2022, down 1.3 percentage points from 3.9 percent reported in September 2021.

In the West Palm Beach area, the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 11,100 jobs. In September 2022, the West Palm Beach area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate compared to all metro areas in other services by 14.8 percent.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point over the month and a full percentage point lower than the national rate in September 2022. Since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 22 consecutive months. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged for 26 consecutive months.

Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 8,000 jobs, a 0.1 percent increase over the month in September 2022, while the national labor force declined by less than 0.1 percent over the month. Florida’s private sector employment increased by 47,500 from the previous month in September 2022, an increase of 0.6 percent, which is faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.

Over the year, total private sector employment grew by 461,500 jobs (5.8 percent), 1.4 percentage points faster than the national rate of 4.4 percent. Florida employers have added jobs for 29 consecutive months in September 2022, and Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation for 18 consecutive months since April 2021. In September 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 316,000 (+3.0 percent) over the year, faster than the national rate of 2.0 percent by 1.0 percentage point over the same time period.

Data in the month of September continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 464,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide September 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

