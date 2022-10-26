ARK Invest expands partnership with Tampa Bay Innovation Center to focus on Climate Tech Accelerator

Tampa Bay Innovation Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) Climate-Tech Accelerator program, which will begin in January of 2023, expanded its list of partners to include ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK” or “ARK Invest”), the investment firm headed by Cathie Wood. ARK partnered with TBIC on the ARK Innovation Center, a 45,000SF incubator facility currently under construction in St. Petersburg.

Climate technologies are focused on reducing GHG emissions and pollution and addressing the impact of global warming. Technologies suited for the industry simply don’t exist or are too costly for adoption. ARK focuses on disruptive technologies that include energy storage, robotics, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and DNA sequencing – all of which are well suited to climate-tech initiatives. “The strategic partnership will expand next-gen technologies to assist with climate tech solutions as well as spur the growth of the Tampa Bay entrepreneurial ecosystem,” stated Cathie Wood, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of ARK. “This team of partners provides forward-looking research, so entrepreneurs can develop solutions that will solve the negative impacts of climate change,” Ms. Wood added.

ARK, along with previously named program champions Duke Energy and PODS Moving & Storage, will support the upcoming climate-tech accelerator program with resources, domain expertise, and industry connections to assist early-stage ventures to validate and launch new products for the climate-tech market. “Technology will lead the next round of disruptive innovations. Our partnerships with these Corporate Champions will greatly benefit the startups accepted into the program,” said Tonya Elmore, president & CEO of TBIC. “The partnership with ARK Invest augments some the best expertise and resources in the technology sector.”

The 12-week accelerator program will kick off the week of January 9th and consists of group workshops supplemented by one-on-one mentoring to help these early-stage ventures with customer discovery, product road mapping, pricing, go-to-market skills, and putting systems in place that are essential for startup success. These companies will be assisted in their journey by TBIC’s network of mentors as well as participating domain experts from industry partners in energy, manufacturing, science, and others.

Opportunities for innovation in the climate-tech and clean-tech space may include:

• Energy storage / energy delivery (smart-grid)

• Smart buildings & low impact development

• Smart cities & transit

• Acceleration of digital transformation

• Sustainable sources of power generation

• Marine science, monitoring, protection & restoration

• Weather monitoring & impact modeling

• Supply chain / retail waste reduction

• AgTech

• Low waste manufacturing

• Clean water / water conservation

Applications for interest startups can be submitted at https://tbinnovates.com/accelerator.



About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.



About Tampa Bay Innovation Center

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and provides guidance in market research, business formation, product & technology planning, commercialization, and organizational growth & leadership.

In February of 2022, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center in partnership with the Federal Economic Development Administration, Pinellas County, and the City of St. Petersburg began constructing a purpose-built 45,000 sq. ft. startup incubator facility in the St. Pete Innovation District. In October of last year, it was announced that ARK Invest partnered with TBIC to be the title sponsor for this facility, now designated as ARK Innovation Center.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter and Instagram, @tbinnovates, and on LinkedIn, www.linkedin.com/company/2556307 for updates and future events.