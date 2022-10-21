Senator Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for Oct. 21, 2022

2022 General Election Dates & Reminders

Election Day is fast approaching. When heading to the polls to make your voice heard, remember to bring valid state or federal identification. Moving forward, voters in Missouri will be required to present a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot.

House Bill 1878, Missouri’s new voting law that went into effect Aug. 28, requires voters to present a valid Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license; military ID, including a veteran’s ID card; United States passport; or another photo ID issued by the United States government or the state of Missouri before being able to cast their ballots. If you don’t bring an acceptable form of identification to the polls, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, there are still several ways you can vote absentee in Missouri. From Oct. 25 through 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, registered voters with valid ID can now vote in person at their local election office without having to provide an excuse. The new law also discontinues the use of ballot drop boxes where voters could drop off their completed and signed absentee ballots.

This new election law removes the change-of-address deadline (which was four Wednesdays before the election) and gives registered Missouri voters who have switched counties the opportunity to update their address at any time, even on Election Day.

This legislation also requires ballots to be paper and hand-marked by the voter beginning on Jan. 1, 2023; includes measures to phase-out touch screen electronic voting machines by Jan. 1, 2024; prohibits vote-counting machines from being connected to the internet; and requires election authorities to undergo cybersecurity reviews by the secretary of state every two years.

As your state senator, I have consistently fought for safe and secure elections. Every vote is important, and your voice matters, so get out and vote on Nov. 8. You can find out if, when, where and how you can vote at sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/howtovote.

