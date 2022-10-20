One of Wisconsin’s hidden treasures, Salm Partners is the nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products.

The company’s cook-in-package method ensures efficiency, quality and safety, according to the company, as the technology and process they use eliminates microbiological risks and produces 15% of the fully cooked sausage for all its partners nationwide.

In 18 years, the company went from a 25,000-square-foot facility to a total of 200,000 square feet divided into three locations: two in Wisconsin and one in Alabama. In 2019, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation helped with a tax credit for the construction of the second factory at 625 Hager Road in Denmark.

Now Salm Partners is looking to move the factory in Alabama to Wisconsin, add more production lines and hire more personnel to continue to grow and meet customer demand.

“Our plans are to continue to build capacity so that our customers know they can count on us for their continued growth and keep supplying great products for them,” said Keith Lindsay, president and CEO of Salm Partners. “What we’re ecstatic about in Denmark and northeastern Wisconsin is we’ve got a great workforce, and we’ve got a lot of local contractors and tradespeople to work with on our additions. We’re very confident in our ability to expand and grow here in northeastern Wisconsin.”

The latest expansion to the factory at Hager Road came at a cost of $35 million and was completed with the support of the WEDC.

The company is now eligible for another tax credit of $950,000 in three years, according to Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary of the WEDC.

“We are trying to help companies like Salm Partners who are some of the best-kept secrets in Wisconsin, to keep growing,” Rikkers said. “(This way) we keep supporting communities like Denmark and the broader Green Bay Area.”

[Adapted from: ‘One of the best-kept secrets in Wisconsin’: Salm Partners eyes Denmark factory that will add 193 jobs October 20, 2022 Green Bay Press Gazette]