Patzi Gil Welcomes Lee and Andrew Child to Her Radio Show ‘Joy on Paper’ on Oct. 27
Lee Child and his brother Andrew, co-authors of the new Jack Reacher novel “No Plan B,” visit Patzi Gil Oct. 27 on WTAN http://www.tantalk1340.com.
I’ve spoken to more than 250 New York Times best-selling authors, and I am very proud that many debut authors and Indie authors have joined me to celebrate the release of their books.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Reacher stepped from the pages of Lee Child’s “Killing Floor” in 1997 and has been on the move ever since—mostly to the top of best-seller lists. Radio talk show host Patzi Gil welcomes Lee and his brother Andrew to “Joy on Paper” Oct. 27 to discuss Reacher’s latest escapade “No Plan B.”
“Joy on Paper” is a nationally syndicated show that’s broadcast in the Tampa Bay area from WTAN 1340-AM and 106.1-FM on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). It’s also available via the Internet at http://www.tantalk1340.com.
Both Lee and Andrew have been on the show. The brothers were born in England.
“They will be guests on Oct. 27—which is two days before Lee’s birthday,” Gil said. “We will celebrate the release of the new book—number 27 for these globally best-selling authors…”
“Joy on Paper” (https://radio-joyonpaper.com) is a program for writers and those who dream of writing—and a program for everyone who wants to know the story behind the book.
Lee Child, who launched the best-selling Jack Reacher series with “Killing Floor,” announced his retirement just over two years ago and is handing over the reins to his younger brother, a successful novelist in his own right.
The two plan to co-author a handful of Jack Reacher books during the transition; so far they’ve done “The Sentinel,” “Better Off Dead,” and “No Plan B.”
Earlier this year Amazon Prime Video launched a successful Reacher series starring actor Alan Ritchson. The action-drama was renewed within days of its premiere, helping assure the nomadic crime-fighter will be on the move for years to come.
ABOUT: “Joy On Paper” is broadcast from the WTAN studios in Clearwater, Florida, and can be heard in the Tampa Bay area on 1340-AM and 106.1-FM. It’s also available on the Internet at http://www.tantalk1340.com.
