Collaboration Protocol Signed Between EMU and GIKAD

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector’s Office and Turkish Cypriot Women Entrepreneurs Association (GIKAD) signed a collaboration protocol with the aim of increasing awareness on gender equality. The said protocol was signed on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 at 11:00 at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s office. Prof. Dr. Hocanın and GIKAD Director İçim Çağıner Kavuklu signed the protocol on behalf of the institutions. EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, GIKAD Executive Board members Özlem Latif, Ziynet Şah, Sinem Ahmet Raşit, General Secretary Alara Ataç, Chair of the EMU Center for Women’s Studies (CWS) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Süheyla Üçışık Erbilen, CWS assistant Fatma Türüç and assistant Sümeyye Rabia were presented during the signing session.

“EMU has an Important Role in Serving the Public”

Delivering the opening speech of the signing session, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın noted that as a state university, EMU has important duties to serve the society as well as providing quality education and research. Stating that the university appreciates GIKAD’s projects, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said that EMU also prefers to cooperate with organizations with an entrepreneurial spirit while taking part in such projects. Expressing the multi-dimensional need of the island in terms of entrepreneurship, Prof. Dr. Hocanın underlined the importance of EMU being a part of applied projects. Stating that EMU has also education programs on entrepreneurship and gender equality, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said that this also had an impact on the success of EMU in the world rankings. Saying that they want EMU to contribute to every project aimed at meeting the needs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Prof. Dr. Hocanın also reminded that more than half of the executives on the University Executive Board of EMU are successful women who are elected. Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized the fact that EMU is one of the best institutions in TRNC a regards to gender equality.

“We are doomed to Fall Behind if We Leave Our Women Behind”

Also delivering a speech during the signing session, GIKAD Director Dr. İçim Çağıner Kavuklu thanked EMU for its collaboration and said that their aim is to strengthen the TRNC. Saying that the non-governmental organizations, municipalities, local administrations and universities should work together, Dr. Kavuklu continued her words by saying that it is the time to conducting and implementing projects. Stating that they cannot afford to be left behind on food, climate, gender equality and entrepreneurship, Dr. Kavuklu noted that EMU is the most distinguished university and source of pride in the TRNC with its work in this field. Telling that half of the society is women, Dr. Kavuklu said, “If we leave our women behind, we are doomed to fall behind. That's why our biggest goal is to provide equality between men and women in terms of equal opportunity”. Noting that the education is the most important factor in improving the society, Dr. Kavuklu stated that she believes that their cooperation with EMU will be of great benefit in terms of supporting women in rural areas on behalf of the Entrepreneurial Women's Development Cooperative. Dr. Kavuklu also added that working with the EMU Center for Women's Studies would contribute greatly to their projects.

The protocol was signed following the speeches. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented a Turkish Cypriot traditional Lefkara work souvenir to GIKAD Director Dr. Kavuklu