Award-winning Author Suanne Laqueur Releases Audiobook of World War 2 Historical Fiction
An emotionally complex and soul-stirring journey through events that shape an American family’s weakest moments and finest hours.
Highly recommended for any fiction reader interested in World War Two's impact on disparate lives around the world.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suanne Laqueur is known for her sweeping family sagas that explore traditions and traumas passed through generations. Her most recent novel, A Small Hotel, shows the impact of war on the Fiskares, a loving Swedish-American family in New York’s Thousand Islands. The novel, released in 2021, gained an honorable mention at the 2022 Writer’s Digest Book Awards, and has now been released on audiobook.
— Midwest Book Review
Superbly narrated by Derek Shetterly, A Small Hotel follows 22-year-old Kennet Fiskare’s evolution from romantic idealist to hardened soldier, and his post-war struggle to reconcile his principles with the appalling acts he witnessed and committed in Europe. It’s a journey echoed in Laqueur’s debut novel, The Man I Love, in which Kennet Fiskare’s grandson copes with the emotional and mental fallout after a school shooting.
“The two novels bookend each other,” Laqueur says. “They’re separated by fifty years and no major plot points cross, but you come to see how this grandfather and grandson are so similar in nature and similar in how they each react to extreme situations of their day. Which lessons were learned or unlearned. The patterns of behavior broken or continued.”
Laqueur’s fourth novel An Exaltation of Larks won the Grand Prize in the 2017 Writer’s Digest Awards. A Small Hotel has garnered glowing reviews:
"A Small Hotel twines together personal stories with well-researched historical vignettes to create a world you can't help but get caught up in. Her characters step out of the pages to challenge the reader's preconceptions of key themes without relying on cliched romance novel tropes — a story with depth and breadth as well as emotion and scope."
—GO! Magazine
"Suanne Laqueur depicts a fine interplay between family, love, and the revised family circumstances of being part of a military world. As A Small Hotel evolves, readers receive a vivid, emotional survey of families challenged by war's arrival and the kinds of decisions that change everyone. Its powerful force brings the times and individual struggles and perceptions to life, making A Small Hotel highly recommended for any fiction reader interested in World War Two's impact on disparate lives around the world."
—Midwest Book Review
"Laqueur is a fine writer and her ambitious historical fiction novel, A Small Hotel, is lively and highly readable. Loving the characters in this book comes easy and quick, and plots unravel swiftly and tangibly. But what begins as a book of family lore and sweet complexities takes a sharp turn when the Fiskare boys go to war. Here, Laqueur's writing becomes sharper, edgier. Not stooping to a fairytale happy ending, Laqueur scrapes up what remains and makes the best of it."
--BookTrib
Liz Montero
Red Clover Digital
liz@redcloverdigital.com