Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,219 in the last 365 days.

Leave No One Behind – challenges and opportunities for food security

Ending hunger is not only about supply. Enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet. The problem is access and availability of nutritious food, which is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, inequality, rising prices and international tensions. People around the world are suffering the domino effects of challenges that know no borders.

This seminar will present the challenges and discuss the solutions for global foods security with examples from academia, NGOs, and business. The overall purpose is to stress the importance of multi-sector cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger. Please join our effort in jointly finding a way forward towards an inclusive food system for all.

You just read:

Leave No One Behind – challenges and opportunities for food security

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.