Leave No One Behind – challenges and opportunities for food security

Ending hunger is not only about supply. Enough food is produced today to feed everyone on the planet. The problem is access and availability of nutritious food, which is increasingly impeded by multiple challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict, climate change, inequality, rising prices and international tensions. People around the world are suffering the domino effects of challenges that know no borders.

This seminar will present the challenges and discuss the solutions for global foods security with examples from academia, NGOs, and business. The overall purpose is to stress the importance of multi-sector cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger. Please join our effort in jointly finding a way forward towards an inclusive food system for all.