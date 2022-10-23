Biofuel Enzymes Market- Industry Trends, Market Size, Share and Outlook Forecast to 2028

Growing awareness about Biofuel Enzymes, and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Biofuel Enzymes Market Size to Reach USD 937.04 Million in 2028. Short Summary: Increasing demand for eco-friendly fuels and government initiatives to promote biodiesel and bioethanol are expected to drive market growth by 2028.

Market Size: USD 688.56 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 4.50%, Market Trends: Growing popularity of biodiesel as a better alternative to diesel

The global biofuel enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 937.04 million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about importance of environmentally sustainable fuels for reducing emission of greenhouse gases is a key factor driving global market revenue growth.

Biofuel is any fuel that is derived from biomass made from waste plants, algae, or animal matter which is unlimited and sustainable source of energy. The rising environmental concerns and greenhouse gases and high demand for eco-friendly fuels have resulted in increased production of biofuels. Biofuels are widely gaining traction among the eco-conscious populace and is expected to replace petroleum-based fuels going ahead. Bioenzymes such as cellulose, xylanases, and amalyses are used for manufacturing biofuels such as bioethanol, methanol, biobutanol, and biodiesel. These enzymes help to overcome the drawbacks associated with conventional chemical catalysts.

However, factors such as high initial investments for setting up biofuel gas operating plants, low awareness about biofuel enzymes in many developing countries, and challenges faced by manufacturers for developing low-cost enzymes are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Amylase Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The amylase segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for amylase biofuel, growing inclination towards renewable energy resources, and high preference for amylase biofuel enzymes in food and beverages sector as cleaning agents or animal feeds.

Biodiesel Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The biodiesel segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2022 and 2028 owing to increasing awareness about importance of renewable resources, high focus on reducing carbon emissions, and favorable government initiatives.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about importance of using biofuels, rapid advancements in processing of biofuel enzymes, increasing demand for biodiesel, and presence of key players.

Biofuel Enzymes Market Report Highlights:

• High usage of biofuels in various sectors such as transportation, chemical, agriculture, power, commercial, and household sector.

• Rising demand for clean and sustainable energy, changing consumer preferences, and increasing investments in research and development activities to develop novel technologies are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Biofuel Enzymes Market By Company:

• Novozymes

• DuPont

• DSM

• BASF

The global biofuel enzymes market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Biofuel Enzymes Market Segment by Type:

• Amylases

• Cellulases

• Others

Biofuel Enzymes Market Segment by Application:

• Bioethanol

• Biodiesel

• Others

Biofuel Enzymes Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

• Estimates 2022 to 2028 biofuel enzymes market current market trends and development trends

• Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Biofuel Enzymes market

• Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

• Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global biofuel enzymes market

Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected market size of the global biofuel enzymes market between 2022 and 2028?

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global biofuel enzymes market?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Biofuel Enzymes Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Biofuel Enzymes Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Biofuel Enzymes Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Biofuel Enzymes Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Biofuel Enzymes Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Biofuel Enzymes Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

