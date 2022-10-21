2028 To See Exponential Growth for Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market | Xcellent Insights

Growing awareness about Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit, and industrialization is some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2028. Short Summary: Growing awareness about monkeypox virus among many developed and developing countries is a key factor driving global market revenue growth.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rapid advancements in detection and testing kits.

The global monkeypox virus detection kit market size is expected to reach USD XX million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising prevalence of monkeypox in many parts of the world and increasing investments by public and private sectors for developing novel detection kits are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by monkeypox virus. In July 2022, monkeypox was declared a Public Health Emergency Of International Concern (PHEIC), and majority of the cases currently reported hail from European and American countries. To cater to the rising prevalence of monkeypox, many manufacturers are focused on developing and releasing virus detection kits. Real time PCR kits, qPCR kits, monkeypox virus IgM/IgG rapid tests, and antigen/antibody kits are some of the currently available monkeypox virus detection kits.

However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals, lack of sufficient research infrastructure in many developing countries, and low awareness about monkeypox virus and detection are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Triple PCR Assay Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The triple PCR assay segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2017 and 2028 owing to increasing prevalence of monkeypox virus across many parts of the world, rising investments for developing advanced testing kits, and high preference for triple PCR for quick and accurate results.

Medical Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The medical segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising patient pool, high adoption of monkeypox virus detection kits across hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of monkeypox across the region, rapid advancements in virus detection and testing, rising investments for developing advanced testing kits, and presence of well-established healthcare facilities and research centers. In addition, government initiatives to create awareness about monkeypox virus detection and detection kits and presence of robust key players are expected to boost North America market growth during the forecast period.

Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market Report Highlights:

• Increasing capacity of monkeypox testing to cater to rising prevalence and rising investments in developing advanced testing kits are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

• On July 2022, Liferiver, a Shanghai-based testing kit provider announced that it received an urgent order for monkeypox nucleic acid detection reagents from WHO for 17 African countries including Angola, Ethiopia, Algeria, and Kenya.

• On September 2022, Jiangsu Bioperferctus Technologies announced the launch of 4 new PCR products viz. Monkeypox Virus (MPXV), Monkeypox virus genotyping real time PCR kit, monkeypox virus/Varicella-zoster virus real time PCR kit, and monkeypox virus and orthopoxvirus real-time PCR kit.

Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market By Company:

• Sansure

• Creative Biogene

• Liferiver

• Jiangsu Bioperferctus Technologies

• DAAN GENE

• BGI

• Hotgen

The global monkeypox virus detection kit market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market Segment by Type:

• Double PCR Detection

• Triple PCR Assay

Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market Segment by Application:

• Medical

• Commercial

• Home

Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market Segment by Region:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

• Estimates 2022 to 2028 monkeypox virus detection kit market current market trends and development trends

• Market dynamics along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the monkeypox virus detection kit market

• Competitive landscape involving market share of the major players, new strategies and projects adopted by players in the last five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial information, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by major market players

• Brief about impact of COVID-19 on the global monkeypox virus detection kit market

Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit market?

• What is the expected market size of the global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit market between 2022 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Market definition, introduction, current, and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue, and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Monkeypox Virus Detection Kit Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

