Global Mouse Market Growth Trajectory

Mouse Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Mouse Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Mouse Global Market Report 2022”, the mouse market grew from $1.94 billion in 2021 to $2.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mouse market share is expected to grow to $2.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. According to the mouse market analysis, the rising prevalence of gamers using the mouse for gaming is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Mouse Market

The growing technological advances is one of the major mouse market trends gaining popularity. The implementation of new technology such as the radio frequency mouse has led to an increase in the use of these devices across different industries. For instance, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse equipped with the latest Hero 16K sensor. With 11 programmable keys, this new high-end wireless gaming mouse can be programmed to perform unique actions or run macros based on requirements.

Overview Of The Mouse Market

The mouse global market consists of sales of mouses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide mouses, which are computer peripheral equipment used to add input functionality to a computer. A mouse is a handheld hardware input device that controls a cursor in a graphical user interface (GUI) and can move and select text, icons, files, and folders. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Mouse Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Wired, Wireless

• By Distribution Channel: Online store, Supermarket, Direct Store

• By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global mouse market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Logitech International S.A, Razer Inc, Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, SteelSeries, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Apple Inc, A4TECH, Madcatz, Samsung Group, AZIO Corp., Rapoo, ASUS, Aulacn, Fuhlen, Lbots, Corsair, Roccat and Mionix.

Mouse Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of mouse market. The market report analyzes mouse market size, mouse global market growth drivers, mouse global market segments, mouse global market major players, mouse global market growth across geographies, and mouse market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The mouse global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

