Maven Digital Top Mobile App Development & SEO Agency In UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Digital is an acclaimed mobile app development company in Dubai with clients like Rose Aljazeera, PicPax, and Injazat in its portfolio. The tech agency is now expanding in Los Angeles, New York, and London.
Maven Digital made its name very soon in a saturated market like the UAE, and today it has a diverse clientele worldwide.
They have a multi-ethnical culture at their workplace, which has earned them a team of geniuses who are passionate about making clients’ businesses succeed.
Core Services
They provide services in two categories.
Mobile app
Emerging tech
Mobile App Services
Maven Digital offers brilliant mobile app solutions to help businesses stay ahead in the constantly changing digital world.
1- iOS App Development
The company is an expert in iOS app development in Dubai and uses Swift and Objective-C to create cutting-edge applications for MacBooks, iPad, iPhones, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, and more.
2- Hybrid App Development
Team Maven Digital has built functional and dynamic hybrid applications for various clients and has earned 100% client satisfaction.
3- Android App Development
User-friendly and aesthetic Android apps are the identity of Maven Digital. It is the reason they have established such a good reputation in UAE. their team is determined to replicate the same good work in the UK and USA.
4- Flutter App Development
They have talented flutter app developers who communicate with clients and suggest innovative solutions to their problems. The result is always a successful unique application.
5- Progressive Web App Development
Their expert developers know the witchcraft of progressive web app development and develop future-proof, secure, and performant progressive web apps for clients.
6- React Native App Development
Maven Digital creates mobile apps using React Native technology to its fullest potential. Their React Native solutions have taken startups to new heights of success.
Emerging Tech Services
Maven Digital offers emerging tech app solutions in these domains:
1- AR & VR Apps
They build AR & VR applications in line with the changing industry demands and the client’s specific requirements.
2- Blockchain Apps
Maven digital specializes in developing Ethereum, BTS, Stratus, Hyperledger, and Quarum blockchain apps.
3- Digital Wallet Apps
They create the best digital wallet apps and incorporate modern payment technologies such as NFC, QR Code Configuration, iBeacon, Bluetooth, and more.
4- Wearable Apps
They have developed wearable app solutions for digital watches, fitness tracking devices, gaming gear, IoT-powered wearable gadgets, VR headsets, and more.
5- AI Apps
They are masters in developing AI app solutions to help brands beat their competitors.
6- Chatbot Apps
Maven’s chatbot applications help companies provide the best customer support.
7- ML Apps
They offer personalized results with top-notch app solutions powered by machine learning.
8- Internet of Things
Their team creates smoothly-designed mobile and web solutions with practical features and dashboards and is an expert in data architecture and engineering.
SEO Services
Maven Digital is proud to announce that they have started offering digital marketing services in the UAE. As the first step, they have started providing SEO services in Dubai, and from there, they aim to expand their services.
Amaia John
Maven Digital
+971 4 242 1375
amaia@mavendigital.ae
Amaia John
Maven Digital
+971 4 242 1375
