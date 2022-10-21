The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Rite Aid Corporation
Class action lawsuit charges Rite Aid and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) , who suffered losses in Rite Aid sock stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for violations of the securities laws. The Rite Aid class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Rite Aid securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Rite Aid class action lawsuit – captioned Page v. Rite Aid Corporation, No. 22-cv-04201 (E.D. Pa.) – charges Rite Aid and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Allegations in the Rite Aid Class Action
Rite Aid operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. Rite Aid’s Pharmacy Services segment provides an integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) offerings through, among other things, Rite Aid’s Elixir subsidiary, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs.The Rite Aid class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members (i.e., “lives”) that the Elixir PBM services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline; and (ii) Rite Aid was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in “lives” covered by Elixir’s PBM services business.
On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Rite Aid’s Elixir subsidiary. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid’s CFO, defendant Matt Schroeder, explained that the large impairment charge was related to Elixir based on “an update to our estimate of lives for 2023 based on the latest selling season,” and that Rite Aid “expect[ed]” lives to go down.” On this news, Rite Aid’s stock price fell by more than 28.02%, damaging investors.
