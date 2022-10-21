Submit Release
SBA Cyber SummitOct26

StartOctober 26, 2022 12:00 PM ESTEndOctober 26, 2022 5:00 PM EST

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the agency will host a free virtual National Cyber Summit on October 26. 

The forum will be held during National Cybersecurity Month and will help introduce American small businesses to tools, tips and resources to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure in addition to exploring new trends and challenges entrepreneurs are increasingly facing.

Learn more here.

