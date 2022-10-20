Submit Release
Oregon DEQ receives EPA Pollution Prevention Grant

The grant of $350,000 will help Oregon reduce waste, conserve energy and save money

Portland, OR—The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $350,000 to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to support pollution prevention. EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer announced what’s known as “P2” funding this week at an event in Portland, Oregon following a tour of Green Drop Garage, an EcoBiz certified automotive repair shop.

“For more than 30 years, EPA’s Pollution Prevention grants have helped businesses implement P2 practices that reduce air and water pollution in communities, including those that are overburdened and vulnerable,” Romer said.

“Preventing pollution at the source rather than managing waste after it is produced just makes sense,” said DEQ Senior Toxics Reduction Analyst Lisa Cox. “We are protecting human health while advancing a sustainable economic and environmental infrastructure.”

With this P2 funding, DEQ will expand the EcoBiz certification program to provide direct technical assistance to automotive businesses in underserved communities. “The targeted technical assistance has proven to be an effective tool to increase sustainable practices that other businesses can replicate in BIPOC and other communities throughout Oregon,” Cox said.

DEQ will also continue the Oregon Applied Sustainability Experience P2 Internship Program, with program partner Oregon Sea Grant, to connect environmental science, chemistry, and engineering students with Oregon businesses to conduct P2 research projects.

“This grant allows DEQ to expand pollution prevention technical assistance and training to Oregon businesses to reduce waste, and conserve energy and water,” said DEQ Land Quality Division Administrator Lydia Emer. “Our focus is on speeding up long-term benefits from pollution reduction and prevention for underserved communities across our state.”

With P2 program partner Pollution Prevention Resource Center, DEQ will also develop a regional green chemistry collaborative and support work with chemical manufacturers to help them gain EPA’s Safer Choice label.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-730-5924

About Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

