Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,684 in the last 365 days.

Digital Navigation & Workforce Development Reentry Support Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing digital navigation, workforce development, and systems and social navigation services for individuals who have exited or will be exiting Washington’s prisons and jails in order to facilitate successful transitions back into the community.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance defines Digital Navigators as “trusted guides who assist community members in internet adoption and the use of computing devices.” Due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and to meet community need, these services may be provided primarily over the phone or online, utilizing a remote service delivery model, or in person, utilizing a local in person service delivery model.

Commerce intends to award multiple contracts for the services described in the RFP. Grant awards may be up to $500,000 per proposal. Proposals in excess of $500,000 may be considered if submitted by a consortium of applicants partnering in a regional effort, with $1 million as the maximum award. Awards will be focused towards the proposers’ size and service areas.

The funding period is scheduled to begin on or about Dec. 20, 2022 and end on June 30, 2023.

Proposals are due by 5 PM, Nov. 10, 2022

Download the RFP (Word)

You just read:

Digital Navigation & Workforce Development Reentry Support Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.