Massachusetts Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data for September 2022 

MASSACHUSETTS — MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMANT DATA

BOSTON, MA— October 20, 2022—Massachusetts had 15,729 initial claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) during the month of September, a decrease of 8,268 claims from the previous month. Most initial claims (IC) this month were seen in Construction, Healthcare and Social Assistance, and Professional and Technical Services. Continued weeks claimed (CWC) decreased by 57,879 from the previous month to 171,181. Most CWC were also seen in Construction, Healthcare and Social Assistance, and Professional and Technical Services.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had 1 initial claim filed and 371 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 29 CWC from the previous month. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had a total of 19 initial claims. CWC decreased by 196 to 189 claims. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program, which triggered on May 3, 2020, due to the high volume of claims, had zero initial claims from the previous month and CWC increased by 19 claims. The EB program ended on July 17, 2021.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020 and provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits, also ended on September 4, 2021 and has had no changes since.

NOTE: Following the termination of pandemic assistance (PUA, FPUC, PEUC) and long-term benefit (EB) programs, claims reports will be published in conjunction with the Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates monthly releases, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Announcements section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf.

OVER-THE-MONTH CHANGES BY NAICS

All but one sector saw decreases in initial claims filed over the month of September. Transportation and Warehouse had the largest decline in number of initials claims (-1,280). The largest percentage decrease was in the Mining sector (-87.4%). The only sector to see an increase in initial claims over the month was in Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting.

All sectors saw decreases in continuing claimants over the month of September. Food and Accommodation had the largest decline of continuing claimants (-2,962). The greatest percentage decline was seen in the Mining sector (-82%), followed by Food and Accommodation (-40%) and Retail Trade (-39%). Both Food and Accommodation and Retail Trade claims dropped by approximately 6,000 claimants, combined.

