Westminster Barracks / Violation of TRO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1006218

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: October 20, 2022 @ 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 112, Jacksonville

VIOLATION: Violation of Temporary RFA

 

ACCUSED: Francis Maltese                                               

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call stating that Francis Maltese (age 79) was on property that he was prohibited from visiting per a temporary relief order. Further investigation at the residence revealed Maltese violated his relief order by visiting the premises in question. Maltese was found a short time later and issued a criminal citation, and is to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/29/2022 to answer to the above charge(s).

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22, 10:00AM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

