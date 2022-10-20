Westminster Barracks / Violation of TRO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006218
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: October 20, 2022 @ 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 112, Jacksonville
VIOLATION: Violation of Temporary RFA
ACCUSED: Francis Maltese
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jacksonville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call stating that Francis Maltese (age 79) was on property that he was prohibited from visiting per a temporary relief order. Further investigation at the residence revealed Maltese violated his relief order by visiting the premises in question. Maltese was found a short time later and issued a criminal citation, and is to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/29/2022 to answer to the above charge(s).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/22, 10:00AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
