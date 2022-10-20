Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,615 in the last 365 days.

Route 108/Route 65 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing reconstruction work on Route 108 (Croton Avenue) and Route 65 (East Washington Street) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will occur this weekend Friday night, October 21 through Monday morning, October 24 weather permitting.

Reconstruction work at the intersection of Routes 108 and 65 will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning requiring closures and detours on both roadways. Work on Route 108 will occur between Route 65 and Produce Street.  Work on Route 65 will occur between Route 108 and the north side of the East Washington Street Bridge.  Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 65

  • From northbound Route 65, turn left onto Taylor Street

  • Taylor Street becomes Shadyside Street

  • Continue straight onto Neal Street

  • Bear left onto Grove Street

  • Turn right onto South Jefferson Street (Route 18)

  • Follow South Jefferson Street back to East Washington Street

  • End detour

Southbound Route 65

Eastbound Route 108 (Cars)

  • From eastbound Route 108, turn left onto South Mill Street

  • Turn right onto East Washington Street

  • Turn left onto East Street

  • Turn right onto East North Street

  • Cross the East North Street Bridge to Route 108

  • End detour

Westbound Route 108 (Cars)

  • From westbound Route 108, turn right onto the East North Street Bridge

  • Follow East North Street to South Jefferson Street

  • Turn left onto South Jefferson Street

  • Follow South Jefferson Street back to Route 108

  • End detour

Eastbound Route 108 (Trucks)

  • From eastbound Route 108, turn right onto Grove Street

  • Grove Street becomes Neal Street

  • Neal Street becomes Shadyside Street

  • Shadyside Street becomes Taylor Street

  • Crossover Route 65 onto Butler Avenue (Business 422)

  • Take the ramp to westbound Route 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway)

  • Take the Route 65 East Washington Street Exit

  • From Route 65 turn right onto Cascade Street (Route 1007)

  • Follow Cascade Street back to Route 108

  • End detour

Westbound Route 108 (Trucks)

Reconstruction work with closures and detours will occur the weekend of October 28-31.  Additional details will be provided in advance of the work occurring.

Please use caution when traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Route 108/Route 65 Reconstruction Work this Weekend in New Castle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.