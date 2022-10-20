TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Howard University Homecoming Weekend

On Friday, October 21, 2022 and Saturday, October 22, 2022, the Howard University Homecoming Weekend will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street, NW

Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue, NW

7 th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street, NW

Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4 th Street, NW

6 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street, NW

5 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street, NW

4 th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive, NW

5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Howard University

Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

8 th Street between Barry Place and V Street, NW

Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Howard University Homecoming Yardfest on Friday, October 21, 2022 and Saturday, October 22, 2022, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place, NW

Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6 th Street, NW

Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6 th Street, NW

Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.