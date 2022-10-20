Buy a Super Tag ticket in October for a chance to win custom bow

Upgrade your archery gear with the Wyoming Super Tag.

Cheyenne - Is it time for a new bow? Upgrade your archery gear with the Wyoming Super Tag. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets during the month of October to win a customizable Mathews V3X29 bow, donated by Mathews Archery.

The 2022 V3X is the most streamlined hunting system Mathews Archery has ever created. Equipped with their new Bridge-Lock™ Sight technology to enhance balance, their new Stay Afield System (S.A.S.™) to keep you in the hunt and built compatible with a completely redesigned line of LowPro™ quivers, the V3X system elevates the performance of their most popular hunting bow to-date.

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

The last day to purchase Super Tag tickets for a 2023 hunt is Jan. 31.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $9.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In 2021, 124,602 tickets were sold, amounting to over $1.6 million for important wildlife projects.

Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer

