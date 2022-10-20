Submit Release
Women's-Only Hunter Education Class in Laramie

Laramie -

Ladies, join the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for a women's only hunter education class in Laramie to help women learn how to be safe and ethical hunters. The class will be held Nov. 2-5 at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., and at the Albany County Fair Grounds Indoor Rifle Range 3510 S.3rd St., Laramie.

The classroom session runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 4, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5. After a break for lunch on Saturday, the class will reconvene at the Albany County Fair Grounds Indoor Rifle Range for the remainder of the afternoon (3510 S. 3rd St., Laramie) where we will handle and shoot live rounds with 0.22 rifles.

For more information, or to register, visit the department's Hunter Education page.  

 

- WGFD -


 

Women's-Only Hunter Education Class in Laramie

