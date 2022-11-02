LocaLoop Aligns with TAP Financial Partners for Capital Raise

LocaLoop is a cloud-based, broadband Internet service provider that connects rural communities to the Internet TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. TAP IDEA is the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.

MIAMI, FL, USA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocaLoop , a cloud-based, broadband Internet service provider that connects rural communities to the Internet, has selected TAP Financial Partners as its investment and merchant banking partner. The Minnesota-based company has engaged TAP to secure internal and external financing to fuel its growth agenda.Currently operating in seven markets and four states, LocaLoop leverages both fiber and wireless technologies to provide broadband Internet service. Its synKro™ branded service allows subscribers to control 100% what they buy and use in real time. Through the TAP IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) platform, LocaLoop will have access to the resources of an investment bank, the capabilities of crowdfunding, and a vast network of registered, accredited investors.With a significant amount of Americans living in rural communities and federal stimulus dollars available to bring remote areas online, LocaLoop feels a capital infusion is all that stands between it and significant commercial success. “We’ve got a track record of building and managing broadband Internet service operations, driven by patented, cloud-based business management software,” said LocaLoop CEO Carl Torarp. “We’re counting on TAP to position us and provide the resources that lead to the exponential growth we seek.”TAP IDEA provides qualified companies within its ecosystem the opportunity to secure $500,000-$5,000,000 at times when it’s needed most. The larger capital raises place the offering a step above traditional crowdfunding platforms, as does the proprietary TAP platform and institutionally-backed investor network. Companies seeking financing benefit from a customized, hands-on approach that is an integral part of the funding, framework, and technology needed to attract capital investment.“We’re bullish on LocaLoop’s potential,” said Managing Partner Al Razavi of TAP Financial Partners. “Our pros are excited to work with Carl and his team, presenting opportunities, providing strategic counsel, and facilitating the private placement of capital that best meets the company’s needs.”LocaLoop currently provides its synKro broadband Internet service through local operator partners in a business-to-business model, as well as without the middlemen with its own local networks in a direct-to-consumer model.To learn more, visit them at www.localoop.com # # #TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA ( www.tap-idea.com ) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through a registered broker dealer.

