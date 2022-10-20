IQ Wired selects 6clicks as strategic GRC partner

Next-generation cyber GRC leader 6clicks is excited to announce, IQ Wired has selected the 6clicks platform to deliver GRC solutions for their clients.

DENVER, CO , UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver, CO based technology and telecommunications consulting and procurement firm, selects 6clicks as their platform to assist clients in translating their needs into technology solutions that can be used as a tool to save time, money and resources.

Next generation cyber Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce, IQ Wired has selected the 6clicks platform to deliver an efficient means of managing complex risk and compliance requirements for their clients.

Having delivered operational efficiency through technology for almost 20 years, IQ Wired strategically partners with organizations that share similar cultures in the pursuit to provide the right solutions to clients for their business challenges. Security is absolutely a current challenge. As a regulation agnostic platform, 6clicks is the leading GRC software solution for risk management, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and NIST CSF compliance. It is AI powered and offers a unique Hub and Spoke distributed management architecture.

Kelly Forsyth, CRO of IQ Wired said, “We are thrilled with this partnership and the inclusion of 6clicks to our already extensive technology ecosystem. 6clicks is unique in offering a platform to reduce audit fatigue for security managers, bringing multiple dashboards into one view with thousands of API integrations. We are not only excited about the platform but also their culture and leadership’s commitment to the Channel!”


6clicks, architecture is ideal to meet the needs of any organization with defined standards and requirements via a centralized management console while maintaining independence at the subsidiary or entity level.

6clicks Chief Executive Officer Anthony Stevens, said, “The partnership with IQ Wired is especially exciting as their history as a strategic technology and telecom brokerage firms provides an entry into a market and buyer personas who trust their advice.”

This announcement follows coverage of 6clicks by world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen who covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, and its capability to rapidly accelerate deployment for enterprises. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/ebook/grc-20-20-solution-perspective

About IQ Wired
Founded in 2003, IQ Wired has a proven track record of partnering with clients to solve business problems by humanizing technology to provide solutions that truly make an impact. IQ Wired is one of the largest, most admired women-owned and run Technology and Telecom consulting and procurement firms in the country. To learn more about IQ Wired, please visit: www.iqwired.net

About 6clicks
6clicks is powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks, includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google, Typeform, and Google Suite. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features
For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit

We are on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.

