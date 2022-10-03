6clicks launches GRC software evaluation guide for MSPs and advisors
Managing GRC for one organisation is complex enough, but when MSPs manage GRC for multiple clients, it's chaos. This guide will help easily evaluate GRC software that can help navigate this chaos.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6clicks has launched a GRC software evaluation guide for MSPs and advisors to choose GRC software that perfectly meets their needs. The guide aims to demystify GRC software and bring more clarity while choosing from the available GRC platforms.
In order to successfully manage GRC programs for multiple clients, MSPs and advisors need a robust multi-tenancy GRC platform. But with many solutions available in the market, this can be a difficult choice. Many GRC platforms claim to support multi-tenancy but unfortunately fail to deliver. This is why it’s crucial to thoroughly evaluate a platform before choosing.
6clicks has prepared a guide that includes a comprehensive feature list, specially curated for a user who needs a multi-tenancy GRC solution that is scalable. The guide will help MSPs and advisors choose a solution that helps them expand their service offerings, take on more clients, and manage GRC programs at scale.
When MSPs and advisors choose a good GRC platform, their teams work more productively allowing them to take on more business and increase revenues. The guide from 6clicks with its exhaustive checklist of features empowers MSPs and advisors to take an informed decision while choosing the GRC platform.
6clicks for MSPs and advisors
The 6clicks GRC platform for MSPs was designed to bring structure and convenience to GRC management and unlock productivity and business growth. The important features of the platform that are useful for advisors and MSPs are as below.
Automation: The 6clicks platform supports powerful automation. Say goodbye to spreadsheets, word documents, and version control. Automate GRC tasks, set reminders, get automated updates and much more when you onboard your clients to 6clicks.
Hub & Spoke architecture: This unique multi-tenancy architecture gives you a single pane glass view of the GRC programs of all your clients. You can easily launch assessments, track progress, and collaborate with the stakeholders within the client's organisation from a single platform.
Artificial Intelligence: Hailey, the 6clicks AI engine, goes over thousands of regulations and controls to find the overlaps giving you a simplified roadmap to multiple regulatory compliance.
An exhaustive content library: All the content you will ever need for GRC is integrated into the platform. You can use the templates already available for your clients or import your own templates and help clients use these.
Analytics & reporting suite: The analytics feature gives valuable insights and alerts that make managing multiple GRC programs a breeze. In addition, create pixel-perfect reports and data stories with just a few clicks.
The 6clicks platform is designed to combine outstanding efficiency and ease of use. Even with the powerful features listed above, using the platform is relatively straightforward. The platform supports multi-tenancy and scalability to provide services to large enterprises, take on more clients, and improve service quality.
